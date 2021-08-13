Coffs Harbour Showgrounds Exhibition Pavilion to be extended and upgraded with $3.2M Government stimulus funding

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour showgrounds have secured State Government funding of $3.2M for a major upgrade and extensions to the Exhibition Pavilion.

The upgrade will include a new entry area, extending the main hall on the western side by a third of the existing space, adding storage facilities on the Eastern side, rebuilding the annexe to extend it and include improved amenities such as extra toilets and showers, more meeting rooms and dedicated accessible parking spaces close to the entry.



Showground Manager Steve Sullivan said, “The funding will be provided to cover expenditure as the project progresses, and we anticipate it will take around twelve months to complete and should involve over twenty different local trades and suppliers.

“We love our Exhibition Hall and are excited about this upgrade, which has a major focus on accessibility, and we hope to be able to host even bigger weddings and other large functions in the future.”

The funding is part of the latest round of the COVID-19 showground stimulus program.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said, “Local showgrounds are multi-use facilities used for a variety of activities such as agricultural shows, rodeos and horse clubs, markets, festivals, men’s sheds, sport and recreation, and caravanning and camping, during bushfires and floods, many also serve as emergency centres for residents, animals, firefighters and other support services, so we want them in good shape.”

Coffs Harbour showgrounds have now benefitted from various State Government grants and funding to the value of approximately $7.5M over the previous twelve months.

By David TUNE