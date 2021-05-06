Coffs Harbour Snappers earn early season honours against SCU Marlins

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Snappers have earnt early season bragging rights with a victory against the SCU Marlins in their local derby at Marlin Park.

The Snappers prevailed 31-10 in the second round of the Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union season.

After combining forces as the Harbour Knights to take part in last year’s New England Rugby Union season, the two clubs met for the first time since 2019.

The Snappers won the territory battle early jumping out to a 9-0 lead courtesy of three straight penalty goals.

In the face of constant Snappers surges, the Marlins resilient defence inside their own 22 kept them in the contest.

While the Snappers dominated field position, it would be the Marlins who would score the first try of the match.

An intercept and long range run against the run of play saw the Marlins cut the lead to 9-5.

The Snappers would hit back with a vengeance, as their go-forward run took its toll as they finally broke through the Marlins resistance with a beautiful sweeping play out wide to take a 16-5 lead into halftime.

An inspired start to the second half from the home side saw the Marlins early forward pressure result in a try to Chris Wiggins which cut the lead to 16-10.

A grandstand finish seemed on the cards, as the match turned into a defensive stalemate.

But it would be the Snappers who would assert their authority when it mattered most, as they started to turn the tide winning the territory battle as they did in the first half.

The Snappers would control the game down the stretch, scoring two late tries to seal a 31-10 victory.

It was a victory which delighted Snappers president Matt Quirk after a number of the club’s juniors stepped up to senior rugby.

“It was brilliant and a great game considering we had 5 debutants that came through the junior ranks,” he said.

Quirk outlined to News Of The Area the factors which won the game for the Snappers.

“Cameron Sweeney had a great game and our forwards laid the platform for the win,” he said.

“Our set pieces and line outs and scrums were the pleasing thing, and the set pieces helped us control the territory game.”

The Snappers now play the Port Macquarie Pirates at home on Saturday afternoon, while the Marlins travel to take on the Bowraville Goannas.

SCU Marlins v Coffs Harbour Snappers results

First grade: Snappers 31 def. Marlins 10.

Reserve grade: Marlins 6 drew. Snappers 6.

Women’s 10’s: Snappers 44 def. Marlins 0

Under 16’s: Marlins 36 def. Snappers 5.

Under 14’s: Marlins 50 def. Snappers 0.

By Aiden BURGESS