Coffs Harbour Snappers share the points with the Bowraville Goannas

THE Coffs Harbour Snappers shared the points with the Bowraville Goannas in a grueling 15-15 draw in the Mid North Coast Rugby Union reserve grade competition.

Rob Waddy from the Snappers reserve grade coaching staff praised the defence against their higher ranked opponents.

“Great team defensive effort as players worked together to repel repeated attacking raids from a committed and talented Bowraville team right up to the final whistle to come away with a hard fought draw.

“We showed the true spirit, we are a tough and committed bunch of players who play rugby for the right reasons.

“Bowraville have talent and size, they’re holding second position on the reserve grade ladder and have been in form for the last six to seven weeks,” said Rob.

Bowraville coach David Foley is pleased with the teams performance who are poised for a finals berth after stringing several wins together as he explained to the News Of The Area.

“The game ended in a 15 all draw, it was a very tough and physical game.

“The team showed some great determination defending our try line late in the second half from pressure from the Snappers.

“The game went right down to the final play with our backline move coming a metre short of the try line.

“The Goannas are having the best season in years, winning five in a row, we are currently sitting in third on the ladder

and if we keep playing the way we are then we have a great opportunity to end up in the finals,” said David.

By David WIGLEY