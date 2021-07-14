Coffs Harbour Snappers women surge towards semis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FRESH off experiencing the Super W rugby tournament in Coffs Harbour, the Coffs Harbour Snappers women hit the field for the latest round of the Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union season.

The Snappers hosted the Bowraville Goannas for their Round 11 match at Bay Range Rugby Park.

Snappers captain Greta Smith was one of three Snappers players and three SCU Marlins players who were part of the Super W Select team who beat the Presidents VW.

The representative player said women’s rugby was on the up in the Mid North Coast region.

“Watching the Super W was so different and it’s great to see pathways available now.” she said.

“In the past year it’s been better than it was and COVID 19 has made it hard, but it’s come a long way.

“The men at the club really get behind the women and support us.”

Smith explained to News Of The Area the unique nature of the Snappers most recent club match.

“Bowraville only had three players, so our players filled in and we had a game,” she said.

“It was fun and we mixed it up and had a run, and it was fun playing against your own teammates.”

Smith has played rugby union for the past five years for the Snappers, SCU Marlins, and Wauchope Thunder.

She said her Snappers teammates shared a bond through rugby.

“We’re a strong set of girls that have put in a lot of dedication and time training,” she said.

“We’re like a family both with rugby and outside.

“We have raffles and celebrate birthdays, and we go out to the pub after games.”

Smith said her team was in a good position heading into finals.

“We have points on the board and a good for and against, and we should make the grand final if not at least the semis,” she said.

“The SCU Marlins will be tough and we’ve won the last two games against them but the score didn’t reflect the matches.”

By Aiden BURGESS