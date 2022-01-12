Coffs Harbour Stadium MX off and racing this weekend

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour’s biggest annual motorsport event is set to roar into action this weekend.

The Coffs Harbour Stadium MX will be held over two big days of racing action at the Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

The annual event gets underway today (Friday) with practice and qualifying, before a big day of racing tomorrow which goes until 10pm at night.

Saturday’s racing will see classes start at 50cc Demonstration (4-7 years) and go all the way up to professional MX2 and MX1 classes which will see some of Australia’s best motocross and supercross talent battle it out at Coffs Harbour Showgrounds.

The 13th annual event is set to feature 50cc, 65cc, 85cc and 125cc in the junior classes, and MX1, MX2, MX3 classes in A, B and C grade divisions in both men’s and women’s categories.

Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club President Ben Blanchette said the Stadium MX event was the biggest of its kind in Australia.

“Stadium MX in Coffs Harbour is now regarded as the largest event by rider entrant in the country where we surpass all national junior and senior MX and SX events easily,” he said.

The Coffs Harbour Stadium MX is the season opener of a big year of racing for the Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club.

The Coffs Harbour Motorcycle Club has regular races with club championship rounds and dirt track racing held throughout the year.

By: Aiden BURGESS