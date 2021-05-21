Coffs Harbour students plan strike to protest PM Morrison throwing cash at gas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Friday, May 21, school students in Coffs Harbour and surrounding areas will rally as part of the first national school strike since Covid-19, demanding that the Morrison Government says no to funding dangerous gas and coal projects, and instead invests in clean renewable energy, secure jobs and First Nations solutions to protect Country.

The May 21 Strike will be the biggest climate protest since Covid-19, with actions planned in capital cities, regional centres and country towns across the continent. The day is being organised by the School Strike 4 Climate network, with support from First Nations communities, unions, parents, and everyday Australians.



Ellena Cheers-Flavell, Year 12, Toormina High School, said, “The Morrison Government could be protecting our climate, land and water, and creating thousands of new jobs by growing Australia’s renewable energy sector and backing First Nations solutions to protect Country.

“Instead, they are lining the pockets of multinational gas companies, which are fuelling the climate crisis, devastating our land and water, wrecking our health and creating very few jobs.

“On May 21, we’re striking to tell the Morrison Government that if they care about our future, they must stop throwing money at gas.”

Mimi Arraiza, a Year 10 student from Woolgoolga High School said, “I’m joining thousands of Australian students on May 21 to add my voice to the fight against the Australian Government’s gas-led recovery.

“Promoting and funding the fossil fuel gas industry will not help my future nor my generation.

“Australia must take bold and decisive action on climate change.

“I’m striking for a future that doesn’t end with two degrees of global warming.”

Students of all ages are planning to attend the rally.

James Quodling, who is in Year 6 at Bishop Druitt College, said, “I’m attending and speaking at the rally to show genuine concern for the Earth’s fragile climate.

“Also, to push politicians to create more sustainable laws in regards to global warming.”

The strike will take place from 10am-12pm on Friday May 21 at Brelsford Park, Coffs Harbour.