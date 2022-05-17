Coffs Harbour Suns juniors selected for NSW Country teams

0 SHARES Share Tweet



FIVE of Coffs Harbour’s best junior basketballers have been selected to represent regional NSW at the national championships.

Coffs Harbour Suns representative players Charlotte Cougle, Kira Juffermans, Charlize Morrison and Alexis Plater have been selected to the NSW Country Under 16 women’s state team, who will compete at the Under 16 Australian Junior Championships in Perth in July.

Fellow Coffs Harbour Suns junior Josh Boyle was also selected in the NSW Country Under 16 men’s state team to play in Perth.

The fabulous five were selected for NSW Country after attending numerous camps throughout NSW.

Coffs Harbour Suns under 16s girls coach Andrew Williams will be an assistant coach of the NSW Country Under 16 men’s team at the national championships.

He has coached the four girls who made the NSW Country team for the past eighteen months, and was looking forward to watching them play against Australia’s best in Perth as they made their NSW Country debuts.

“It’s the first time they have been picked for NSW Country, and it’s the first time I’ll be coaching a NSW Country team,” he said,

“So the fact I get to share with them taking part in the national championships will be special.”

“They definitely deserve to be there as they’ve had a lot of disruptions to their rep seasons like COVID, but I kept training them hard,” he said.

“They are great to coach, and this year our Suns 16s girls team is currently 8-0.”

The Under 16 Australian Junior Championships will be held from July 3-10 in Perth.

By Aiden BURGESS