Coffs Harbour Suns women prepare for state league semi-final

THE Coffs Harbour Suns women are two wins away from a state title.

The Suns women head to Sydney this weekend to play the semi-final, and potentially the grand final, of their Basketball NSW Waratah League season.

The Suns women finished second on the ladder in their representative regular season, and now play the third placed Goulburn Bears in their knockout semi-final on Saturday afternoon in Castle Hill.

If they do beat the Bears this weekend, then they will play off to be crowned Waratah League champions in the grand final on Sunday, against the winner of the other semi-final between Canberra Nationals Academy and the Tamworth Thunderbolts.

The Suns split their season series 1-1 against the Goulburn Bears, with their win coming the last time they played the Bears in the final round of the season less than two weeks ago.

Suns women’s coach Mat Cook indicated Goulburn would be a tough proposition in such a big game.

“We beat them by about 20 the last time we played them, but they didn’t have their leading scorer,” he said.

“They are a big, strong, physical team with players who are 6’5 and 6’4, and other players who are 6 feet as well.”

It’s the end of the road for the Coffs Harbour Suns Youth Men (under 20s) team, whose Basketball NSW Waratah League season finished last weekend.

The Suns went down 92-63 to the Hills Hornets in their qualifying final in Sydney.

The Suns Youth Men had a successful season finishing in the top 6 teams in the two combined state league pools and winning 18 of their 22 games.

