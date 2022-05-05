Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club young gun wins national junior title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Surf Life Saving Club young gun Quinn Evans has done his club proud by winning a national title.

The thirteen-year-old won the U13 Male Beach Flags event at the 2022 Australian Surf Life Saving Youth Championships on the Gold Coast.

Evans topped a field of 45 to win the under 13 national title on the Gold Coast beaches.

The win was made even more special as it was the first time his age group competed at the national championships, making him the inaugural winner of his event.

In addition to his win in the beach flags, Evans also finished sixth in the U13 Male Beach Sprint.

He won his quarter final and finished third in his semi-final to qualify for the beach sprint final.

The junior national champion is coached by his father Phil, who is the current beach coach for the Coffs Harbour Surf Lifesaving Club.

It was certainly a proud moment watching his son reach the pinnacle of his sport.

“It was extra special as he had a couple of false starts at the Country Championships, and he reached his potential at nationals,” he said.

“It’s the pinnacle of his sport and you can’t get much better.”

Phil shared with News Of The Area what his son was like to coach.

“He’s a good listener and does exactly what he’s told,” he said.

“He takes it all in and absorbs it, and he asks questions when he needs to know something.”

The proud father explained what made his son such a great beach flag athlete.

“His agility and speed basically, and he has a great reaction time as he’s usually the first up from the sand,” he said.

“He’s very precise which you need to be, as if you stick your head up before the starting signal you are disqualified.”

Quinn Evans has also been helping his dad coach the youngest nippers of the Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club.

By Aiden BURGESS