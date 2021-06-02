Coffs Harbour swimmers dominate at North Coast Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A TALENTED team of Coffs Harbour swimmers have started their short course season off with a bang achieving incredible results and numerous medals at last weekend’s Swimming North Coast Short Course Championships.

The event sees swimmers from as far south as Forster and north up to Tweed Heads competing for North Coast titles.

The small squad of nine swimmers won a whopping 57 individual medals; including 30 gold, 23 silver, and 4 bronze.

The squad swam some incredible times and over 60 personal bests with some times qualifying for NSW Country and State Championships.

Layci Teale had an exceptional meet with the 11-year-old winning 7 individual gold medals as well as seven individual silvers.

She was also part of the under 12’s 4 x 50m freestyle relay that took out gold and also set a new North Coast Area Championship record.

Along with 3 new NSW Country Qualification times to add to her championship program, she also broke an individual North Coast Championship record during the meet.

Her teammate Finn Pengelly also had an incredible championship coming home with a swag of medals including 5 individual gold and 6 individual silver.

The 13-year-old swam in a massive 13 individual events, all personal bests with a new NSW Country and State qualifying time.

Coach of the young swimmers Sarah-Jane Weir said the results were fantastic.

“As a coach I’m incredibly proud of my team’s results and look forward to what will be an amazing Short Course season, the first since COVID,” she said.

“It’s just amazing to see them all swimming so well and loving being in the pool.”

The team of talented young swimmers are now back in the pool preparing for the NSW Country Championships to be held at the end of this month at Homebush.

They’ll head to a 4-day camp down at the Sydney Academy of Sport at Narrabeen in just under two weeks’ time to finalise their preparation for these Championships.

For 11-year-old Remi Ogilvy this will be her first NSW Country Championships after qualifying for 4 events at her debut NSW Country Championships.

By Aiden BURGESS