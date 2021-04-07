Coffs Harbour Swimming Club members compete at State Championship

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MARCH 27-28 saw the pinnacle of junior swimmers assemble at the iconic Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre for the annual Swimming NSW Junior State Age Championships.

Four Coffs Harbour Swimming Club members made the journey south to compete at the two day carnival.

After last year’s competition was cancelled due to COVID everyone was eager to get back to the pool for the State Championships.

This event is for swimmers aged 10 to 13 years old and are required to achieve tough qualifying times to be eligible to enter.

Coffs Harbour Swimming Club members Flynn Hall, Aria Matthews, Larnie Mordue and Harry Campbell proved their hard work at training in squads paid off, achieving multiple entry times.

All Coffs Harbour Swimming Club members achieved PB’s (personal best times) in their races.

Aria Matthews achieved a top 10 result (7th) in the 12 year old girls 50m freestyle and Harry Campbell achieved three top 10 placings and a bronze medal in the 10 year old boys 50m butterfly.

Coaches Daniel Bannerman and Eugene Brogmus were in attendance and praised their swimmers results and team spirit throughout the meet.

“It’s great for the young swimmers from our local club to compete at the highest level in State swimming,” said Mr Bannerman.

“To be able to cheer on their team mates from the grandstand at SOPAC (Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre) reminds them why they train so hard to compete at these carnivals achieving their goals and be part of a supportive team.”