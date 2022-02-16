Coffs Harbour Swimming Club on the Podium in Sydney and Brisbane

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Swimming Club participated at the NSW State Age Championships held at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre, with swimmers hitting personal best times throughout the five days of competition.

Coach Daniel Bannerman provided insights into the gala at the Olympic venue.

“Millie Edwards-Bradshaw won silver in the 14 years 100m butterfly as well as another four top ten final places.

“Oscar Croak made finals in the 16 years 100m freestyle and 50m freestyle, finishing tenth in the finals.

“Aria Matthews placed ninth in the 13 years 50m freestyle and Isla Martin made a trifecta of finals in the 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke, narrowly missing out on a medal.

“Courtney Clarke competed in the 15 years 200m butterfly and 100m fly,” said Daniel.

Eight younger swimmers from Coffs Harbour Swimming Club also travelled north to Brisbane for the 2022 Queensland State Sprint Championship last weekend, winning more medals for the club.

“Another successful competition for the young group in attendance.

“Coco Becker won gold in the 10 years 50m butterfly and fifth place in the 50m backstroke and freestyle finals.

“Harry Campbell won silver in the 50m freestyle and bronze in the 50m butterfly as well as eighth in the 50m backstroke final.

“Jack Howe, Holly Becker, Bayley and Zara Johnson, Pearl Young and Saxon Bannerman all produced several PBs in their races and thrived in the state championship atmosphere.

“These two competitions are all part of the preparation for the NSW Country championships coming up on 18-20th February again held at Sydney Olympic park Aquatic Centre.

“This year Coffs Harbour will have 15 swimmers going to race and compete against the top clubs from Country NSW clubs,” said Daniel.

By David WIGLEY