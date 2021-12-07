Coffs Harbour Swimming Club Take Top Points At Swimming North Coast Division Two Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Coffs Harbour Swimming Club took the winners’ shield for the club with the highest points tally at the Swimming North Coast Division Two championships held at Port Macquarie last Sunday.

Swimming Club President Daniel Bannerman praised the depth at the club.

“After previous years Division Two swim meets being cancelled this is the first time the championship competition has been run.

“Coffs Harbour took out the club point score at the meet with successful swims by all their competitors showing the great depth within the club.

“Swimmers from the club have been travelling up and down the coast since the delayed start to the season with the first major regional meet on 11 and 12 of December with Division One championships,” said Daniel.

By David WIGLEY