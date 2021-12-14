Coffs Harbour Swimming Club win points score at Swimming North Coast Division 1 Area Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Swimming Club won the points score at the Swimming North Coast Division 1 Area Championships last weekend at the Coffs Harbour War Memorial Pool.

A squad of 80 swimmers representing Coffs Harbour Swimming Club competed against 25 other swimming clubs across the region with over 300 competitors in the two day swim carnival.

Events ranged from 50m sprints to 1500m distance races and this was the fourth year in a row the Coffs Harbour Swimming has won the points score, as Club President Daniel Bannerman explained.

“An impressive roster of relays also contributed to the team scores with the 12 and under mixed medley relay racing home at the start of the meet and the meet wrapped up with the 4 x 50m freestyle age relays with Coffs bagging seven gold medals.

“Outstanding individual results from Coco Becker, Harry Campbell, Boaz Yardley and Millie Edwards-Bradshaw with these four swimmers winning age champions.

“Throughout the weekend of racing several swimmers achieved state qualifying times to be held later in the season.

“Swimmers will now prepare for upcoming meets with Country Regionals on 8 and 9 January, and the club will host their own annual sell out Summer Splash carnival on 14 and 15 January, which will see over 300 competitors attend from across the state for more race practice in the covid disrupted season,” said Daniel.

By David WIGLEY