Coffs Harbour Tennis Competitions Returning in 2022 with New Formats

THE Coffs Harbour and District Tennis Association competitions are returning in 2022 with new formats.

Avid tennis player, Anne Hellou, said “The Interclub competition is a great way to meet new players and support local tennis clubs.”

The mixed competition is played each Tuesday evening in two formats.

Divisions 1 and 2 play in groups of four with each player accumulating points individually.

Divisions 3, 4 and 5 play in a team format with each club nominating their own teams.

The ladies competition is played on Thursday evenings in an individual format.

“I love the format of this competition, we play one set with each player in the group, so it’s just as encouraging as it is competitive.

“Warm up commences at 6:30pm and we’re home by 9pm,” said Anne.

There are also four ten week competitions in 2022, with each competition running in line with the school terms.

“It’s a great time of year to play tennis, contact your local club to find out more or call the tennis association on 0409536349,” added Anne.

By David WIGLEY