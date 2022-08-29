Coffs Harbour to host National Touch League until 2026

THE Inferno National Touch League will continue to call Coffs Harbour home until 2026, following a new agreement with the NSW Government.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh and Minister for Tourism Ben Franklin on Monday 22 August the NSW Government’s continued support for the event for a further four years.



Mr Singh said securing the Inferno National Touch League was a great result for the entire region, keeping the nation’s pinnacle touch football tournament in Coffs Harbour.

“We have proudly hosted the Inferno National Touch League in Coffs Harbour since 2011 and watched it grow each year, so I am delighted its home here is locked in until 2026,” Mr Singh said.

“The event showcases our world-class sporting facilities and fantastic tourism offerings of the Coffs Coast with thousands of players and their families, spectators and officials converging annually on Coffs Harbour.

“It is a highlight on the Coffs Coast calendar that we look forward to every year, bringing so much colour and excitement to the region, as well as driving economic benefits by filling our hotels, cafes and restaurants and driving visitation to our famous local attractions.”

The Inferno National Touch League is the pinnacle event in the national touch football season attracting hundreds of teams from across the country.

From 2023 there will be seventeen divisions and Touch Football Australia expects to attract more than 120 participating teams annually.

For more information visit www.touchfootball.com.au.