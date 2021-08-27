Coffs Harbour Touch Association’s best teams face off

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour’s best touch football teams have tasted grand final glory with the winter competition winners decided during a big night of premiership deciders at the Sawtell and Toormina Sports and Recreation Club.

The Coffs Harbour Touch Association’s best teams played off earlier this month to decide their winter season champions.

Genesis Gym won the men’s A-grade title with an 8-4 win against Mercedes Coffs Coast.

Klaustel Phones & Data, and The Hunters shared the women’s A-grade trophy after a 5-5 draw in their grand final, while Breakers won the men’s B-grade season decider beating Giant Media.

Registrations for the Coffs Harbour Touch Association’s 2021/22 summer competition are now open.

The senior men’s and women’s as well as the junior competitions get underway on Monday, 11 October, while the mixed competition starts on Thursday, 14 October.

To register please visit https://coffsharbour.nswtouch.com.au/

The Coffs Harbour Touch Association runs summer and winter competitions for juniors, men’s, women’s and mixed, with opportunities to compete at the Junior & Senior State Cup, Country Championships & National Touch Leagues.

The Coffs Harbour Touch Association will also be holding Come and Try Touch Football holiday clinics on Tuesday, 21 September during the first week of the school holidays.

The clinic will be held from 9am to 3pm at the Sawtell and Toormina Sports and Recreation Club at a cost of $30 which includes morning tea and lunch.

By Aiden BURGESS