Coffs Harbour Triathlon Club hold their first Try a Tri event of the season

THE Coffs Harbour Triathlon Club held their first Try a Tri event of the season where 55 enthusiastic athletes enjoyed pristine conditions including 12 new participants who successfully tried a tri.

Volunteer Coordinator Craig Cusack said it was a great result to have 12 new faces testing themselves over the course.

“Testament to all new participants for finding the courage to give the sport a go, it was a resounding success with all participants walking away extremely pleased with themselves, as well as a fist full of gifts and prizes,” said Craig.

Club President Shaun Lawer praised the club members for making the event a success.

“The support from our members toward new participants was fantastic; this helps them feel at ease in a sport that has three elements to tackle.

“It also highlights what a fantastic and inclusive club we have, the club is hosting this event again in February next year but offer one day licences for all events on the calendar.

“The John Daffy Memorial Long Course event is planned for Sunday 21 November 2021 and more information can be found at www.coffstri.com.au,” said Shaun.

By David WIGLEY