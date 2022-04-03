Coffs Harbour Yacht Club prepares for an event-full April

0 SHARES Share Tweet

APRIL is set to be a busy month for the Coffs Harbour Yacht Club.

With its position on the Jetty Foreshores, the Yacht Club is perfectly positioned as the sporting and community hub of the Harbour.



There’s a great line-up of events scheduled through April.

Richard Hinton, the General Manager at Coffs Harbour Yacht Club, along with staff and volunteers, is busy preparing to host and hold events which will see hundreds of competitors and spectators participate and enjoy the iconic Coffs Harbour waterfront.

Having missed two consecutive years’ racing, through Covid and flooding, the long-awaited return of the 36th Pittwater to Coffs Yacht Race is set to take place from April 9 to April 11.

Some 28 yachts will set off from Sydney’s Northern Beaches Club Marine Pittwater and head for the Coffs Harbour finish line.

Some notable Sydney to Hobart contenders are registered to race.

The second annual Coffs Harbour Sprint will see Off The Beach (OTB) sailing boats contesting a short course on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 April, with 60 entries registered to date.

The Coffs Harbour Yacht Club is the host and base for the Beachside Radiology Great Ocean Swims on Sunday 3 April, Coffs Coast Outrigger Club Interclub Training on 10 April, Coffs Tri Club Race on 10 and 24 April, and the Hot Current Game Fishing Tournament on 17 April.

Coffs Harbour Yacht Club also has a Sail Training School which holds regular training every weekend with a fleet of 13 boats covering three classes.

John Wait, Commodore, told News Of The Area, “The Yacht Club fosters, promotes and encourages sailing, aquatic sports and other recreational facilities through its constitution.

“We are both appreciative and proud of the efforts of those involved in bringing these community events to fruition.”

For further information contact the club through their website: www.coffsyachtie.com.au.

The website has event listings and facilities offered, including sail training school and memberships.

“The Yacht Club is an excellent and friendly place to use as a vantage point for waterfront activities,” said Richard Hinton, General Manager, Coffs Harbour Yacht Club.

By Andrea FERRARI