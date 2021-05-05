Coffs Harbour’s Alex Nolan appointed Player, Coach and Technical Development Manager at North Coast Football

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NORTH Coast Football have appointed Alex Nolan as their new Player, Coach and Technical Development Manager.

Alex played football in Coffs Harbour before moving to Sydney to study Mathematics at the University of New South Wales where he coached men’s and women’s National Premier League teams ranging from under 14s up to first grade where he received a scholarship for his contribution to the UNSW Sports Club.

For the past three years Alex has been working as a mathematics teacher at Rosebay Secondary College whilst pursuing his football coaching career with National Premier League club Dunbar Rovers where he completed his B and C coaching licenses.

General manager for North Coast Football, Andrew Woodward welcomed Alex’s return home.

“Alex was uniquely placed with his skills in football and education, this job is all about bringing tried and tested techniques to local football pitches and ensuring they’re understood and adopted.

“Alex has done a lot in the NPL scene in Sydney and in education as well.

“He’s got the skills, qualifications, techniques and style to have a big and positive impact on local football,” said Andrew.

By David WIGLEY