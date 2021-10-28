Coffs Harbour’s COVID Cases Growing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OUR run of luck is over as COVID-19 has reached the Coffs Harbour Local Government Area with ten local cases recorded at time of publication.

The Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) continues to urge the community to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with 33 cases reported on the Mid North Coast to 8pm on October 25.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

22 are from the Kempsey Local Government Area (LGA), ten are from the Coffs Harbour LGA and one is from Port Macquarie-Hastings LGA.

Nineteen of the cases are linked to a known case or cluster and the source of the infection of fourteen cases is under investigation.

As we have been in a COVID safe bubble until this point, it is safe to say some of our COVID safe behaviours have relaxed.

But now is more important than ever to remain vigilant and to up the ante in the face of COVID fatigue.

Continue to ensure you wear a mask, wash hands, use antibacterial hand sanitiser and social distance.

The North Coast Public Health Unit is currently investigating the latest cases and contact tracing is underway, including any potential exposure venues of public concern.

COVID-19 exposure sites are listed on the NSW Government website at www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/stay-safe/case-locations/exposure-sites.

Stewart Dowrick, Chief Executive, Mid North Coast Local Health District told News Of The Area, “We encourage you to regularly check the website as the list of venues of concern and relevant health advice is updated as new cases emerge and investigations continue.

“I want to thank our wonderful staff at our testing clinics for all their tireless efforts and the community for coming forward for testing and helping us to keep each other safe.”

Anyone with even the mildest of cold-like symptoms is urged to immediately come forward for testing and isolate until a negative result is received.

5,093 COVID-19 tests were completed in the Coffs Harbour LGA in the four weeks leading up to October 25.

The Mid North Coast’s testing rates remain high with 1,452 conducted on October 25.

681 of those tests were completed in Kempsey.

There are 500 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week.

To find your nearest clinic visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/stay-safe/testing/clinics or contact your GP.

Mid North Coast Local Health District continues to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are able to.

Find available bookings at the Australian Government’s COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Finder (previously Eligibility Checker), or you can also call Health Direct on 1800 571 155 for assistance to book.

By Sandra MOON