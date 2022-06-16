Coffs Harbour’s Denise McNeil wins Volunteer of the Year in Health District awards

0 SHARES Share Tweet

VOLUNTEER of the Year in the Mid North Coast Local Health District annual awards has been won by Denise McNeill, coordinator of the Coffs Harbour General Volunteers for the past seven years.

The prestigious award was presented to Denise by the Secretary of NSW Health, Susan Pearce, at the annual Mid North Coast Local Health District’s Health Innovation Awards, held at Sails Resort Port Macquarie.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

Denise, who has volunteered at the Coffs Harbour Health Campus for thirteen years, was joined by several volunteers from Coffs Harbour who travelled to Port Macquarie for the awards evening to share the special moment.

Sharing her motivation for the role, Denise told News Of The Area, “I love the community in which I live, and after I retired from teaching, I wanted to give back to my community.

“I decided to volunteer at Coffs Harbour Health Campus because I have always had an interest in health.

“I am inspired by the belief that, by assisting both clerical and clinical staff, my volunteering contributes to a more positive journey for patients as they transition through the hospital from admission to discharge.

“For many patients, this is their first admission to a hospital.

“In one of my current roles as Enquiry Desk volunteer, I am assisting visitors to the hospital in finding their way to where they need to go, whether they are coming in to visit a patient, to attend an outpatient appointment, or they are coming in to admit as a patient themselves.”

The desire to have positive input into the patient journey is also what motivates Denise to be a representative on the Coffs Clinical Network Consumer Reference Group, another forum where a volunteer can make a positive difference.

“I love helping people whether they are patients, visitors, clerical or clinical staff.

“It’s especially satisfying when you get a ‘Thank you’ from those you are assisting.

“I also love finding ways to improve current volunteer roles that lead to positive change.

“To be recognised by being awarded the Mid North Coast Local Health District Volunteer of the Year is a huge honour and I feel very humble.

“I am also very proud of what I have achieved as a volunteer because I have worked very hard over the years,” she said.

Mid North Coast Local Health District Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick paid tribute to Mrs McNeill, who recently retired from the coordinator’s role due to family reasons.

She will, however, continue to volunteer at Coffs Harbour Hospital.

“Denise is someone who gives her all to support others,” Mr Dowrick said.

“She has given countless hours to our hospital since her retirement, but just as important, she has brought with her a lifetime of skills, experience and knowledge that has been of tremendous benefit to the General Volunteers, to our hospital and staff and to our patients.”

The important role will be undertaken by newly elected coordinator Cherylene Burke, who was among the volunteers to cheer on her predecessor at the awards evening.

By Andrea FERRARI