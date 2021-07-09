Coffs Harbour’s Hope and Treasure up and running by Hope for the Homeless volunteers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour’s newest shop, Hope and Treasure has made a remarkable transformation after one month of trading, with the help of Hope for the Homeless volunteers.

Mark Tanner, who previously managed the Nambucca Hope for the Homeless shop, joined forces with Fay Rollans from Trendy Treasures to create a new store called Hope and Treasures.



The industrious volunteers have turned the premises into a shop for all budgets and Mark believes the new location in the heart of town will be a game changer.

“Having a location in the heart of town will make a big difference, we are just south of Park Avenue on the Pacific Highway, so it’s easy to get to, we’re in the middle of town.

“The Hope for the Homeless volunteers have worked incredibly hard to make this happen, the shop has a broad appeal for any budget and it’s for a great cause to help the homeless.

“There’s something for everyone, everyday items like DVDs and books are only one dollar, we have two dollar clothing, cricket bats, TV’s, new clothing, and a whole lot more, it changes every week.

“Joining forces with Fay from Trendy Treasures has been exciting, there’s beautiful evening wear, wedding dresses and vintage dresses, they are all individually priced and things you don’t see, they are unique.”

“Unfortunately numbers have dropped off following the latest COVID-19 regulations but we are hoping customers pop in and check us out, we are open six days a week and have a fantastic shop of treasure that goes to a great cause,” said Mark.

Hope for the Homeless CEO Dean Evers believes keeping prices as low as possible will help families and individuals who are doing it tough.

“We are very conscious of the needs of the community and we do our very best to ensure those needs can be met where possible.

“Community focus has long been our driving force, we welcome all to drop into Hopes and Treasures and say hi,” said Dean.

By David WIGLEY