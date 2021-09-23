Coffs Harbour’s ‘I Catch Killers’ Tour Shows Rescheduled for February/March

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour leg of the ‘I Catch Killers Show’ featuring Gary Jubelin and Rob Carlton has been rescheduled to February/March 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions on live shows and interstate travel.

The I Catch Killers tour will give true crime fans the opportunity to hear first-hand accounts from Jubelin as he is interviewed by special guest host, actor and Silver Logie Award winner, Rob Carlton.



Email us – [email protected]

Gary Jubelin is one of Australia’s most celebrated homicide detectives who led some of the country’s largest, most complex and high-profile investigations.

These included gangland killings, serial murders, sexually motivated murders, domestic murders, child

killers, police shootings, abductions and serial rapists.

Today, Gary Jubelin is known as the host of the top 10 ranking true crime podcast ‘I Catch Killers’ and recently launched the highly anticipated third series.

Gary’s guests include detectives, bad guys, criminologists, lawyers and forensic experts who have all been on the front line of some of the most horrific crimes this country has ever seen and offer their insights and untold stories.

News Of The Area spoke with Gary and asked, “Why is the public so fascinated by true crime?”

“People are curious by nature and they want to know what’s behind the closed door,” Gary said.

“Exploring true crime allows the public to have a look at the dark side of life that most people don’t get to experience.

“We like to be shocked and true crime does that.

“On top of the curiosity I think most people see themselves as an amateur detective.

“I saw that throughout my whole career, people want to offer up their thoughts about what happened and solve those mysteries.

“Dipping their toe into true crime allows people to experience the wild side of life vicariously.

“The excitement without the risk.”

As this is a live performance Mr Jubekin said there is no safety net, no pause button and nowhere to hide.

“We are going to take you into the life of a homicide detective and the minds of the bad guys.

“We will talk about the cases that have shocked me and changed me.”

Long time friend Rob Carlton’s not going to go easy on Mr Jubelin.

“It’s going to be brutal,” he said.

The audience also gets to ask questions in a no holds barred question and answer session.

By Sandra MOON