Coffs Harbour’s Kaitlan Leaney makes outstanding international debut

KAITLAN Leaney achieved a lifetime ambition on Friday when she ran out with the Australian Wallaroos against Fijiana Women’s Rugby at Suncorp Stadium.

Kaitlan made the first play of the game with a strong hit on the Fijian captain and then maintained a big presence in defence for the entire 80 minutes.

The Wallaroos defeated Fijiana 36-19, scoring five tries in an open but physical game.

Kaitlan was the youngest member of the forward pack and the only tight forward to play the full game as the coach rotated the bench during the second half.

Kaitlan only took up rugby a few years ago and has played with both the SCU Marlins and Coffs Harbour Snappers.

An outstanding athlete, she dominated the local competitions in rugby sevens and tens.

In just three years of senior fifteen-a-side rugby she has progressed to representing her country.

Leaney’s role in the Wallaroos is very much to support the experienced players around her.

As the commentators put it, “Leaney is strong in support and clean out again.”

Her lineout and scrum work was also strong throughout the game.

With a Rugby World Cup in New Zealand in October, Kaitlan is now based with Sydney Eastern Suburbs Rugby to enable her to train with the Waratahs and Wallaroos.

Her goal is to maintain her starting spot in the first fifteen and represent Australia at the World Cup.

She will have plenty of support from the Snappers and Marlins, with both Clubs rightfully very proud of her achievements.

By Bruce WORBOYS