Coffs Harbour’s Kaitlan Leaney selected for the Australian National Team

KAITLAN Leaney has been selected for the Australian National Squad after impressing selectors at the Super W Series in Coffs Harbour earlier this month.

The powerful lock helped the NSW Waratahs dominate the line outs and drive the Waratahs to a 45-12 win over the Queensland Reds to win the Super W Series at C.ex International Stadium.

Kaitlan played alongside Brianna Hoy who are both products of Coffs Harbour rugby following stints at the SCU Marlins and Coffs Harbour Snappers.

It has been a breakthrough year for Kaitlan who made her debut for the NSW Waratahs in June 2021 and has now been called up to the Wallaroos squad of 40 players.

Kaitlan was shocked when she received the news.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to represent my country, so when I got the call from Peter congratulating me for making the Wallaroos squad I was in massive shock.

“Everything has happened so quickly, from being named in the Waratahs then now Wallaroos, it all seems very surreal.

“Next steps are training in NSW and hopefully making the final team for the test matches coming up later this year,” said Kaitlan.

By David WIGLEY