Coffs Harbour’s Locky Miller Loving The Challenge at the Cronulla Sharks

COFFS Harbour’s Locky Miller is loving the challenge at his new club the Cronulla Sharks as he makes the transition from Rugby Sevens to the NRL.

Miller grew up playing Rugby League in Coffs Harbour and captained the Sawtell Panthers before playing for the SCU Marlins where he was spotted at a Sevens tournament, resulting in a pathway to the national team.

After returning from the Tokyo Olympics where he scored three tries for Australia, Miller weighed up his options and at the prime age of 27 he chose to return to Rugby League, the game he played growing up in Coffs Harbour.

Following a conversation with Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon, Miller promptly signed a two year deal with the Sharks and moved with his young family to the Shire.

Last week Miller spoke to Sharks media about the code change.

“I grew up playing Rugby League, went to Union for a bit and now I am back here playing League at the Sharks.

“I spent most of my juniors up until the age of 22 playing League and really loved it, it was a passion of mine.and I always wanted to stay in League but the opportunity to go to Sevens was probably too hard to pass up and was fortunate to be there for four or five years and travel the world and get to go to the Olympic games, but I’m very excited to be here in the Shire back in League where the heart lies.

“Going to the Olympics was definitely a highlight in my life so far, it was a bit weird with no crowds but it was definitely an experience I will never forget and something I will cherish forever.

“The decision to come to League was pretty easy in the end, I was fortunate enough to go to Sevens but my heart definitely lies in League and i grew up playing it and watching it and really excited to back in it and the Sharks was I had a little conversation with Fitzy (Craig Fitzgibbon) and pretty much from the ‘hello’ I knew he was the coach for me and this club was definitely the club I wanted to come to,” said Miller.

After a successful Sevens career, Miller’s focus is getting game time for his new club.

“I have never played at the NRL level so getting back up to scratch with all the numbers and running the team around and stuff has been tough but I’ve really enjoyed it.

“This year I want to focus on finding my feet, getting some game time.

“Position wise maybe as a running half or full back and I’ve played some hooker so maybe a utility role, yeah any of them, I’ll be happy to play anywhere,” said Miller.

The Cronulla Sharks return to Coffs Harbour on Saturday 18 June 2022 to face the Gold Titans where Miller’s home crowd will be cheering him on.

By David WIGLEY