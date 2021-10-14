Coffs Harbour’s Matilda Lugg named in Sydney Sixers squad

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour’s Matilda Lugg has been named in the Sydney Sixers squad who start their Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Tasmania this week.

Matilda donned the magenta shirt for the first time as she joined her teammates for intense training ahead of a hectic WBBL schedule which kicks off with three matches in six days.

Matilda’s first match is against the Melbourne Stars on Thursday 14 October which is live on Channel 7 and Fox Sports from 7:30pm from Bellerive Oval, Hobart.

Then on Sunday 17 October the Sixers take on the Hobart Hurricanes Women which is also live on Channel 7 and Fox Sports at 1:30pm and then three days later against the Melbourne Stars on 20 October at 4:50pm.

Matilda was thrilled to commence her first training session with the Sydney Sixers.

“It’s so nice to get out there, obviously we’ve been in quarantine for a while and it’s so nice to get out there training because we haven’t been able to play much cricket lately.

“I can’t wait to get out there, it’s extra special to be out there in the magenta, to get out there with the girls and I can’t wait to kickstart our first match.

“I’ve been in the WNCL (Women’s National Cricket League) for the last four years now, obviously that high level of cricket and professional training has really got me to where I am now.

“I’ve been working for four years to get a spot in the Big Bash and it feels really nice that I’ve put in the effort and been rewarded,” said Matilda.

It is anticipated the former Coffs Colts wicket keeper will be introduced to the team gradually as back up for Alyssa Healy who has been the Australian wicket keeper for the past eleven years.

“If Alyssa can’t play a game I’m ready to go, I’m really excited to train and get amongst it and if the opportunity arises I will grab it with both hands,” said Matilda.

Matilda is relishing the opportunity to learn from captain Elysse Perry who is widely regarded as the best women’s player in the world being the first player to amass a combined 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is and holds the record for the highest score by an Australian woman in Test matches of 213 not out.

“For me she’s the best in the world, so for me I just want to learn as much as I can from her and soak it all up and ask her lots of questions without annoying her too much,” Matilda laughed.

“I guess pick her brain a bit and soak it all up and I guess for me service her as much as possible and get her ready for the big bash as well,” she said.

Matilda reflected on her journey from Coffs Harbour to the Big Bash and gave sage advice to any aspiring female cricketers from regional New South Wales.

“My mum and dad in Coffs Harbour have done so much for me through my playing career, they are so excited that I’m here, my mum has been sending my pictures and they are going to be watching every game.

“I’ve had really nice messages from home from the players I used to play with when I was younger since I’ve been selected.

“Everyone back home will be really excited, obviously they’ll be really excited if I get on the field but also excited to see me running around the field in the squad.

“For any young girl in Coffs Harbour, here I am ready to start my first WBBL match alongside Ellyse Perry, Ash Gardner and Alyssa Healy so it can happen, you just have to keep working hard.

“It’s hard when you are from the country because you don’t have the girls competition so you have to play with the boys but you just gotta try and take every opportunity you can.

“Just keep working at it, enjoy it, you’ve just got to enjoy it as long as you can and then yeah it’s possible,” said Matilda.

By David WIGLEY