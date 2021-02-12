Coffs Harbour’s own aerobics world champion shares her fitness knowledge

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE chance to improve your fitness or find a new high energy sport to enjoy is here.

And it’s provided by one of Coffs Harbour’s best young athletes.

Coffs Harbour’s own sport aerobics world champion Brooklyn Leonard is sharing her knowledge of fitness at her new sport aerobics and personal training studio.

The 18-year-old has opened B Wild Fitness with classes for those aged from preschool up to adult.

Leonard explained there were many benefits to joining one of the classes.

“Confidence, strength and fitness,” she said.

“Improved coordination is another benefit and you’ll meet a whole new bunch of friends as well.”

The former Australian representative said running her own business at such a young age is something she’s really enjoying.

“There are ups and downs and COVID-19 is the biggest obstacle but I love it,” she said.

The new studio was a venture Leonard has tried to get started for a while now, but circumstances forced the student of another former Coffs Harbour world champion in Cassie Scully.

“I was doing some classes at Sportz Central while I was looking for a place last year,” the pocket rocket said.

“Nothing really popped out so I stopped looking.”

Leonard is one of the most highly credentialed Coffs Harbour athletes in recent years.

In addition to representing Australia in sport aerobics, she is an 11-time national champion and 12-time state champion.

She was named Coffs Harbour’s Sportsperson of the Year in 2015, the same year she won a silver medal at the FISAF World Aerobic Championships.

The aerobics dynamo also has a Certificate III in Fitness and coaches and mentors young athletes.

For a timetable on the wide array of classes on offer, you can email Brooklyn Leonard at B Wild Fitness & Sport Aerobics at bwildfitness12@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page.

By Aiden BURGESS