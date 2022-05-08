Coffs Harbour’s Peter Elzer walks to Stamp Out Racism

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHAT is your view on how far Australia has come in eradicating racism?

That is the question motivating Peter Elzer, a Coffs Harbour local since 1974, to take some big steps to raise awareness of racism in Australia.



“In recent times I have witnessed several racist incidents, prompting me to commence a one-man campaign called Stamp Out Racism 2022,” Peter told News Of The Area.

On December 23, at the age of 67, Peter will commence a 2022 km walk from Melbourne to Seventeen Seventy (north of Bundaberg), unassisted, enduring the intense heat of summer.

“I anticipate the journey will take 101 days of back-to-back walking, hoping to average a minimum of twenty kilometres per day.”

Peter, who believes racism is still lingering in our rural and regional areas, says the campaign will see him attempt a long, gruelling trek, which, hopefully, will gain sufficient support and attention to enable him to deliver his message of awareness and evoke real action.

People can show their support for Peter and interact with him and his campaign by joining the Facebook group Stamp_Out_Racism_2022.

So far the Facebook group has hundreds of supporters, and Peter’s target is currently set at 5,000-plus.

The route will take in the villages of Yea, Yarck and Mansfield, before heading up the Hume and Olympic Highways through Wangaratta, Albury, Wagga, Junee, Coota, Young to Cowra and Bathurst to metropolitan Sydney.

Sleeping rough and 3am starts will be the norm for Peter on this trek, with only the occasional motel sleepover providing relief.

“The remainder of nights will be spent recharging outdoors with the night sky as company,” said Peter.

As a 55-year veteran fan of rubgy league, Peter will walk to every NRL club in the Sydney metropolitan area, to show appreciation for the huge amount of work many sporting clubs do, in promoting inclusion and diversity.

Coffs Harbour will also be part of his route and anyone wishing to participate for part of the Coffs Coast, Peter says would be welcome company.

Peter’s message will express the viewpoint that Australia needs to be honest about its past racism and put a stop to the negative aspects of racism.

“Australia needs to come to terms with the brutality of our colonial history and educate our youth with total honesty,” said Peter.

“The important subject of sovereignty will also need a resolution which is satisfactory to First Nations peoples.

“Hopefully, then, Australia will commence on a path forward for Indigenous aspirations to be met.”

He also claims many large, regional employers under the ‘Clubs Australia’ umbrella who provide services, entertainment and dining facilities need to do more to engage with diverse cultures, by creating entertainment, services and sponsorships, aimed at inclusion.

Over the coming months you may see Peter walking the walk, along the breakwater and over Muttonbird Island or south to Bonville and out to Dorrigo and back, gradually stepping up to the fitness needed ”to attempt my walk”, he said.

He believes one man can make a difference…”one step at a time”.

Follow and join Peter through the Facebook group: Stamp_Out_Racism_2022.

By Andrea FERRARI