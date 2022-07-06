Coffs Harbour’s Sarah Ding named TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist of the Year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TERRYWHITE Chemmart (TWC) Coffs Harbour Pharmacist Sarah Ding has been awarded the prestigious TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist of the Year for 2022.

Pharmacy pioneer Rhonda White acknowledged Sarah’s ongoing commitment to serving the health needs of her Coffs Harbour community.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“I am truly honoured to be awarding Sarah with the Pharmacist of the Year for 2022.

“Sarah is a recognisable force in her Coffs community – always assessing the needs of her local area and delivering new community support programs for those in need,” Mrs White said.

TerryWhite Chemmart EGM Nick Munroe said Sarah is a pillar of her community and is a driving force when it comes to raising awareness of health conditions with her patients.

“One of Sarah’s most successful campaigns was her Palliative Care initiative, working with doctors, nurses, and other community organisations to provide local patients and their families the highest level of care during their time of need.

“She also led a dedicated Pain Management Program in Coffs, to treat and support people suttering from acute and chronic pain, and subsequently trained the entire TerryWhite Chemmart pharmacy network,” said Mr Munroe.

Sarah took out the award at TWC’s Masterclass Gala Dinner, amongst a hotly contested field of finalists from across the country.

Sarah leads a team of seven pharmacists and assists them with dispensary workflow, professional development, and clinic services.

She is the spearhead of the team who have delivered over 14,000 COVID-19 vaccinations so far.

She is an excellent trainer and coach to interns and pharmacists that are new to the field and is admired and respected by her team.

Accepting the award alongside her mentor and TWC Coffs Harbour Pharmacy owner Tanya Maloney, Sarah said it was an incredible honour and privilege to win the award.

“Winning this award means so much to me, but it’s more about every pharmacist and team member who has survived and managed to thrive over these past two incredibly challenging years,” Ms Ding said.

“Thank you to TerryWhite Chemmart and my peers for the acknowledgement.”

As winner of the TerryWhite Chemmart Pharmacist of the Year Award, Sarah receives funding towards furthering her education to ensure she can continue the great work she is already doing for the Coffs community.