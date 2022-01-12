Coffs Harbour’s top sporting clubs of 2021

0 SHARES Share Tweet

IT was another big year for Coffs Harbour sport in 2021, which was cut short for many due to the COVID-19 lockdown and the subsequent cancellation of local sport in August.

Many clubs had teams which dominated their respective competitions.

Here are the region’s best sporting clubs of 2021.

Coffs City United Lions: The kings of North Coast Football, the Lions were a dominant force in the Coastal Premier League going through the season as unbeaten minor premiers.

The Lions reserves side made it a premiership double also winning the Coastal Premier League, while the Lions were also strong in the North Coast Football’s Community competitions finishing as minor premiers in the women’s second division South and women’s over 30’s, as well as the 14’s Coffs Boys.

Sawtell Cricket Club: The perennial powerhouse of Coffs Harbour cricket had another stellar season winning the premiership double, taking out both the North Coast Cricket Council’s Premier League and T20 competitions.

Coffs Harbour Breakers: AFL North Coast’s standout club of 2021.

The Breakers finished as minor premiers in the seniors, women’s and reserves competitions.

They were also strong in the junior ranks with the Breakers under 11s and 13s making the grand finals of their respective competitions.

Coffs Harbour Boardriders: Had a successful season in the surf qualifying for the 2021 Australian Boardriders Battle National Final in Newcastle.

The Coffs club also qualified for next year’s national final in Newcastle in February, after booking their place amongst Australia’s top 24 surfing clubs by excelling on their home break during the recent State Qualifying Round in Coffs Harbour.

The club also had a number of riders compete at state and national events.

Urunga Hockey Club: Were the dominant team of the Hockey Coffs Coast’s first division men’s competition, with the Urunga Thunda finishing as undefeated minor premiers.

Coffs Harbour Comets: Produced arguably the best Group 2 senior club of 2021, with their Ladies League Tag going through the season as undefeated minor premiers.

The Comets first grade side also finished second on the ladder heading into the finals series.

SCU Marlins: Proved to be one of the best clubs in the Mid North Coast Rugby Union competition.

Won the Colourworks Australia Cup in the recent North Coast 7’s Series, while the Marlins also were the under 14 minor premiers in the 2021 Upper Mid North Coast Rugby Union season.

The Marlins also earnt local bragging rights in 2021 winning two of their three matches against the Coffs Harbour Snappers.

By: Aiden BURGESS