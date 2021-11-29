Coffs in Booking.com’s Top 20 Holiday Spots

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE latest list from Booking.com’s places Coffs Harbour as number sixteen in the Top 20 domestic holiday destinations.

The list of the Top 20 Most Searched Domestic Destinations for November to January by Australian users was released by Booking.com last week.



The list is based on the top searched destinations by users from Australia during the month of October 2021.

Booking.com’s Travel Predictions 2022 research was conducted among a sample of adults who plan to travel for business or leisure in the next twelve to 24 months.

Our sunshine, water and beaches are definitely a drawcard.

According to Booking.com 84 percent of Australians agreed that seeing a body of water of some kind instantly improved their mood.

And with 82 percent of Aussies reporting travelling helps their mental and emotional wellbeing more than other forms of rest and relaxation, Booking.com expects a travel surge in 2022.

After lockdowns in Sydney and Melbourne recently lifted it is not surprising that destinations near the ocean were at the top of the list.

Queensland is a crowd favourite yet again, with the Gold Coast taking the number one spot in Booking.com’s Top 20 domestic destinations, followed by several other metropolitan cities.

Coastal getaways appear next on the agenda for keen domestic travellers with Cairns, Airlie Beach, Noosa Heads and Byron Bay high on the list, making it clear Australian travellers are excited for some vitamin-sea this summer holidays.

Various international border rumours were the talk of the town over the last year and now the debate can officially be settled as to where Aussies are most keen to revisit.

Fiji has rolled in as the number one most searched international destination that Aussies are vying for, followed by Singapore, Dubai, London and Honolulu.

With some of the most notable cities in the world, Paris, New York, Bangkok and Tokyo still making their mark in the Top 20.

By Sandra MOON