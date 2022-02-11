Coffs Jetty Theatre Rolls Out Red Carpet for 2022 Season

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Jetty Memorial Theatre launches its impressive 2022 season with ‘Reimagine – A World of Possibilities’ on Wednesday, 16 February.

The event will present teasers of the 2022 season treating patrons to a sneak peek of the exciting events planned throughout the year.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

A highlight of the launch event is a special performance to whet cultural appetites featuring Stewart Reeve in ‘Chameleon’, an award-winning one-man show displaying “breathtaking vocal abilities across decades of hit songs and unique celebrity voices ranging from Frank-N-Furter to Annie Lennox, Depeche Mode, Simply Red, Macy Gray and many more”.

Adelaide Fringe Festival critics raved, “Chameleon is an hour of charismatic storytelling, cool hip swaying moves, fierce vocal theatrics, sound effect mimics at its finest” showcasing Reeve’s “depth of power, control and emotion… that compels the audience to listen”.

With COVID-19 disrupting much of the previous year’s program the new Jetty Theatre season “is an invitation to restart, reconnect, recreate and just rejoice in new ways of thinking,” said Venue Coordinator Natalie Boyle.

“We’re looking forward to the Theatre coming alive again with vibrancy and enthusiasm,” she said.

The 2022 program features a range of quality events including shows by three-times Aria winner Kate Cerebrano, the Spooky Men’s Chorale and a live circus rock tribute to David Bowie (Rebel).

Kids won’t miss out either.

The new season includes more shows (for children) than ever before including the ‘Alphabet of Awesome Science’, the ‘Carnival of the Animals’ and the first ever ‘Kids Open Day’ where children and families are invited to “experience the wonderful world of theatre” and explore the Jetty venue for themselves.

The full 2022 season printed program will be released 16 February coinciding with a digital sneak peek “for those who can’t wait”.

Further info at www.jettytheatre.com.

By Paul FOGARTY