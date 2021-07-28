Coffs junior netballers take part in Crazy Hair and Sock Day

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour’s junior netball players hit the courts for a cause last weekend as they dressed up for the annual Crazy Hair and Sock Day during Round 12 of their current season.

Crazy Hair and Sock Day helps to raise money for children’s cancer research with those in attendance asked to donate a gold coin upon entry, with money raised going towards The Kids’ Cancer Project.

The Westside Willows under 12’s was one of the many teams to get into the spirit of the day.

Their coach Kate Ely said her players had been looking forward to the day.

“I think the kids enjoy it, it’s a fundraiser but the kids love having a bit of fun on the court,” she said.

“The girls have been talking and messaging about what they’re going to wear.

“Oki with the balloons in her hair has been planning it for a week.

“Normally it’s white socks so it’s good to see a bit of colour on the court.”

Ely said her girls were a delight to coach.

“My girls are fantastic to coach and I’ve been coaching them for four years and they are very supportive of each other,” she said.

“They are very tight knit with each other and just love getting out on the weekend and playing.”

Westside Netball Club President Jody Slaviero explained to News Of The Area the importance of Crazy Hair and Sock Day.

“We’re helping raise funds for children’s cancer and it’s a big thing on our calendar that we look forward to every year,” she said.

“Everyone gets involved and it’s for a good cause.”

The proud President praised the involvement of the older juniors.

“The older girl’s mentor and coach the young ones and umpire as well,” she said.

“They are the backbone of the organisation.”

The Vost Park Netball Courts are set to receive an upgrade to an international standard in time for the 2022 season.

The Coffs Harbour Netball Association’s junior grand finals will be held tomorrow.

By Aiden BURGESS