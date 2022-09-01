Coffs Latin Rhythms’ new Salsa instructor

COFFS Latin Rhythms (CLR) has welcomed new co-instructor Stacey Warwick, who will join Brett Sprague, President of Coffs Latin Rhythms to deliver a twelve-week Salsa Beginners course.

Stacey, a Coffs Harbour local, was a bit of a star student for a previous iteration of Salsa Beginners with Brett and Sara-Jayne Prince as instructors.



Following that instruction, Stacey went on to complete a couple of terms of Salsa at CLR, instructed by Corrie Wade.

In addition, Stacey has conducted more advanced private lessons in Corrie Wade’s studios, including with Brett.

“I found Stacey to be a very natural Salsa dancer, learning quickly, so much so that with Corrie taking a break from Coffs Latin Rhythms in Term 4, I sought out Stacey to work with me and fill the Salsa Beginners co-instructor gap,” Brett told News Of The Area.

Stacey says she enjoys all styles of dance.

“Moving my body and dancing has always made me happy; it’s a fun way to tap into my feminine energy and move my hips.

“I think Salsa is sexy.”

In looking forward to being a co-instructor, Stacey said she is excited about, “Bringing the sauce to the sessions.

“To be honest I’m just looking forward to dancing.

“This is my first co-instructor gig and I just hope everyone has fun.”

Stacey encourages anyone to join the world of dance, however that works for them.

“We all had to start somewhere.

“Come with an open mind, a fun attitude and a willingness to learn, and dance will bring you untold amounts of joy to your life,” she said.

Coffs Latin Rhythms dance group meets at the Jerry Zuvela (VIP) Room at Coffs Harbour Racecourse where the Salsa Beginners course will be held.

Salsa Beginners at Coffs Latin Rhythms begins Monday September 12, running until 28 November.

By Andrea FERRARI