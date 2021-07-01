Coffs Pistol Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LAST Sunday (start of another set of COVID rules), saw only three members shooting the Rapid Fire Championships.

Steve K is the new Match Champion with a score of 419.

Helen F shot 401 and Greg W 395. Brian W was Range Officer.

After the match new Junior, Sammi M started her safety training on a .22

On the 20th Greg F scored 435 in Centrefire. While in the Sport Pistol match

Greg W scored 507, Leon G 490, Steve K 398, Joe C 391, Glenn Sweeney 311.

Glenn Sweeney won the Alan Strudwick Shield on handicap.

On Sunday there will be a Standard match.

By Helen FIELDING