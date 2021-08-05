Coffs Pistol Club Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - August 5, 2021 CENTREFIRE on 21 saw Peter R score 455 and in Sport Pistol Leon G scored 520, Brian W 454, Harvey D 397. Sunday 25 July Greg Watson won the Sport pistol match with 499, Helen F 440, John S 437, Brian W 412, Steve K 397, Amanda D 337, Bryon M 254, David D 217. In Centrefire Terry B scored 325, Paul B 249, Victor R 192. Sunday 1 August Helen F top scored in a Standard match with 458, Greg W 454, Josh P 436, Victor R 389, Joe C 368, Matt S 265. Next Sunday the Club will be holding the Captains Trophy in Sport pistol as well as a Centrefire match. Club championships in APA Practical pistol will also be held on top range. By Helen FIELDING