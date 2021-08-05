Coffs Pistol Club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CENTREFIRE on 21 saw Peter R score 455 and in Sport Pistol Leon G scored 520,

Brian W 454, Harvey D 397.

Sunday 25 July Greg Watson won the Sport pistol match with 499, Helen F 440, John S 437, Brian W 412, Steve K 397, Amanda D 337, Bryon M 254, David D 217.

In Centrefire Terry B scored 325, Paul B 249, Victor R 192.

Sunday 1 August Helen F top scored in a Standard match with 458, Greg W 454, Josh P 436, Victor R 389, Joe C 368, Matt S 265.

Next Sunday the Club will be holding the Captains Trophy in Sport pistol as well as a Centrefire match.

Club championships in APA Practical pistol will also be held on top range.

By Helen FIELDING