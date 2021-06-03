0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Pistol Club at Karangi held their annual Sport Pistol Championships last Sunday.

Helen F is the Club Champion, scoring 538 out of 600.

Grade Scores were:

A Grade – Helen F 538

B Grade – Greg W 492, Julianne W 468

C Grade – Leon G 501, Greg F 497, Brian W 453

D Grade – Steve K 425, Doug Y 369, Glenn S 194 (PB by 7)

Sam H, Steve C and Chris L were practising on the Practical Pistol range.

Two Juniors were training on Air Pistol.

They were Sammi M and Charlie F.

Both juniors have only joined the Club this year, and both are still going

through the strict safety training course.

The minimum age to join is 12 years.

All new members, adult and junior start on Air Pistol with targets at 10 metres.

Sunday there will be centrefire and sport match.

By Helen FIELDING