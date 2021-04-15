Coffs Pistol Club Results

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Sunday, Coffs Pistol Club held its annual Captain’s Trophy Match in Centrefire.

Greg F won the trophy (which is on handicap) with a score of 415, congratulations to Greg.

Scores for Centrefire: Leon G 471, Greg W 466 & Greg F 415

Sport Pistol scores: Julianne W 474, Brian W 471, Josh P 437, Ken L 422, John O’B 365, Adam H 193

Member Profile: Martin B started shooting rifles as a kid on properties around Cobar in the 1950’s.

In 1980 he also took up Pistol shooting at Kurrajong Pistol Club, then moved to Canberra Pistol Club in 1998.

After retiring, Martin moved to Coffs Harbour in 2000 and joined Coffs Harbour Pistol Club at Karangi and also kept up his rifle shooting.

Over the years he has taken up the position of President twice and helped with organising the Masters Games and Open Shoots.

Martin has always enjoyed the social aspect of the Pistol Club and at the age of 81 and in ill health his shooting career has come to an end, but he is still a member and enjoys a cup of tea and a chat with everyone.

By Helen FIELDING