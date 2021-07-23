Coffs Police out and about enforcing Public Health Orders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OFFICERS from the Coffs/Clarence Police District are continuing to enforce all public health orders as the number of community transmissions of COVID-19 increases across the State.

Local police say they are focused on doing everything they can to help protect the region.



To help them do this, police are urging the local community to continue calling out those who are still doing the wrong thing.

Coffs/Clarence Police District Superintendent Steve Clarke said now was not the time for complacency.

“It’s evident most people in our community appreciate the seriousness of the situation – so to those people I say thank you for your compliance so far and please continue what you’re doing to keep us safe,” Superintendent Clarke said.

“To those who think they don’t have to stick to the rules – police are out and about conducting patrols and will not hesitate to give you a ticket.”

On the spot fines for not complying with a Public Health Order include:

$4,000 for a breach of clause 6 of the Public Health (COVID-19 Border Control) Order 2020 – failing to provide or falsifying information to an enforcement officer

$5,000 for a breach of the Public Health (COVID-19 Spitting and Coughing) Order (No 2) 2020

$1,000 in other cases

Additionally, penalties of up to $200 for an individual and $1,000 for a corporation can apply for a breach of an order relating to face masks.

Anyone who has information regarding individuals or businesses in contravention of a COVID-19 related ministerial direction is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

All information is treated in strict confidence.

Police are reminding the public not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.