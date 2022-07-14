Coffs Quilters and Needlecraft club celebrates 33 years

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Quilters and Needlecraft Inc. (CQ&N) club is holding its 33-year birthday party on Thursday 28 July at Cavanbah Hall in central Coffs.

Fay White, a long-time member, wrote in the group’s newsletter in 2004 her recollections of the group’s early days.



Officially inaugurated in 1989, the CQ&N group was seeded in the 1970s when an enthusiastic and talented Tech College teacher, Jan, fired up the keen engagement of her Creative Craft class.

Some of the students loved it so much they re-enrolled for a second year.

The classwork produced a fulfilling outcome of hand-crafted items: quilts, embroidery works, crochet and patchwork pieces.

It was also becoming a social success.

On 13 July 1989, the first meeting took place at Coffs Council Chambers.

It wasn’t long before the popularity of the meetings meant the group outgrew their ‘home’ and they secured the Supper Room at the late lamented Civic Centre.

Another move to accommodate the growing number of children attending with their mums, saw a move to the Presbyterian Hall in Coffs Harbour for some years.

The next move took the growing group to the Wesley Methodist Church Hall in Bray Street.

“Once Cavanbah Hall was renovated the Club moved there where we are today,” Shirley Rose, speaking on behalf of the group, told News Of The Area.

Shirley is a valued member of the club and has held many roles over the years.

“She is currently a committee member and looks after morning tea and setting-up for workshops,” said Margaret Tozer, Vice President.

“CQ&N have held many successful quilt shows raising thousands of dollars donated to local charities as well as donating money to flood, fire and drought appeals,” continues Shirley.

“Quilts have been donated to the women’s refuge and we’ve answered calls for lamb jumpers, joey pouches and red poppies for Anzac Day.”

With plenty of recent local disasters, CQ&N’s willing hands are busy at work.

“The projects in hand at the moment are the making of quilts, especially for children, to be taken to Lismore.”

Member Margaret Hivon is also organising Wraps with Love blankets to be taken to Lismore.

Learning new techniques through on-going workshops is another aspect of the group’s popularity.

At the moment Joan O’Brien is teaching shadow embroidery.

“Our members give their time to teach fellow members new skills giving everyone creative satisfaction.

“I am just amazed at the creative works that members produce,” said Shirley.

“From quilting, patch work, knitting, crocheting, embroidery… just magnificent.

“I have attended workshops and have been able to make items I never would have made without the time and effort from one of the members to teach me.

“The camaraderie in the club is wonderful; it is the highlight of our week, meeting people, greeting new members.

“It is a fun, friendly way to work on our craft while having a cup of coffee… it beats sitting at home and/or depression.

“Should a member require assistance with what they are making there is always someone willing to assist and advise.”

On the Birthday Open Day, club members will be showing items made at club workshops.

From 10am there will be morning tea with sandwiches purchased from Chill and Chat café plus a birthday cake.

Annually CQ&N donates money to Early Connections and at the Christmas party, instead of gifts, members donate to Salvation Army.

By Andrea FERRARI