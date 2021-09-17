Coffs retirement village manager wins top regional award

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BOAMBEE Gardens Retirement Village manager Lexi Connor has been named the National Retirement Living Awards NSW/ACT Village Manager of the Year.

Lexi was nominated by village owner RetireAustralia and will now progress to the Programmed Awards National Manager of the Year title, which will be announced in November.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“I can’t believe it — I‘m still trying to focus,” Lexi said of the award.

“The phone’s been running hot all day and there are all these flowers and cards.”

Lexi stepped into the role of manager at Boambee Gardens Retirement Village at Toormina three years ago after having worked in a sales/administration role for the previous seven years.

Boambee Gardens Retirement Village residents are all very proud of Lexi and organised a Covid-distanced lap of honour around the village in the decorated village buggy, complete with bubbly, to celebrate the announcement.

Residents believe Lexi’s bubbly personality complemented with her outstanding management skills earned her the title from nominees from more than 20 regional NSW/ACT village finalists.

The purpose of the award is to recognise the village manager, staff and residents who work towards the ultimate goal of a successful, happy and harmonious village through leadership and personal commitment.

“I was just doing my job,” Lexi said.

“I love seeing the residents enjoy an activity — sometimes something outside their comfort zone.

“We faced a lot of challenges from Covid-19, and it was important to keep the residents safe and connected when all the usual activities, from table tennis to line dancing, bridge and barbecues, were suddenly cancelled.”

Lexi said during this time management published a weekly ‘Confinement Chronicle’ with information, jokes, puzzles and colouring for residents to enjoy.

“One of the most popular activities was Driveway Drinks on a Wednesday afternoon,” Lexi said.

“Residents all took chairs, drinks and snacks and sat at the end of their driveways and were able to chat across the road with neighbours — it’s now back with this regional lockdown because many residents live alone so socialising is vital.

“We have couples and singles living independently in the village, but it has a great sense of community and caring through all the different activities and social functions.”

Lexi is also an accomplished vocalist and frequently livened up the daily Happy Hour, singing the ‘golden oldies’ and dancing (when that was allowed).

There are 15 retirement villages in the Coffs/Grafton region and 21 in the ACT, serving more than 55,000 residents.

Although they are for over 55s, villagers’ average age is 80 and there are several in their 90s and beyond at Boambee Gardens.

Boambee Gardens is one of 29 villages with 5,500 residents operated by RetireAustralia in NSW, Queensland and SA.