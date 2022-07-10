Coffs Seniors Computer Club funding for new equipment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

INVITED by Coffs Seniors Computer Club to attend morning tea as guest of honour on Monday 27 June, Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh was presented with a picture of himself caricatured as Top Gun in thanks for his support of the work of their club.

While at the Cavanbah Centre, Mr Singh surprised club members by announcing a $9,000 NSW Government grant to the club to help update their computer equipment.



Ray Weatherstone, speaking on behalf of Coffs Seniors Computer Club, told News Of The Area, “At present we have four computer laptops that we lend to students that go through our induction and six-week beginners class.

“We would like to purchase another four computer laptops, two Android tablets and an Epson ink printer.

“The funding that we received from Gurmesh of $9,000.00 will now allow us to update and replenish our equipment.

“What a surprise the club got.

“We were to surprise Gurmesh with a framed computer photo of himself as Top Gun, in flight gear and helmet…it was a beautiful photo.

“He was so impressed and said that it would be going to his Sydney office.

“After our presentation Gurmesh then presented to the club $9,000.00 of funding for us to go ahead and purchase our needed equipment.

“Everybody was so happy, we did not expect this funding so soon.”

Coffs Seniors Computer Club runs with voluntary tutors and offers a wide range of courses including Induction and Beginners, Windows 10 and 11 Advice, Microsoft Office Programs, Adobe Programs, Photoshop, Music Recording and Converting, Family History, Apple, Android Devices, Tablets and Phones.

Coffs Seniors Computer Club holds its lessons on Mondays (excluding public holidays) from 9am at the Cavanbah Centre in Harbour Drive.

The club, which turns 20 this year, has about 60 active members and is always on the lookout for more members and tutors.

Young people involved with Youngster.co help computer club members with technology and personalised one-on-one sessions.

Through this Youngster.co is connecting generations in the community, fulfilling its aim to bridge the gap of local community needs and tackling social issues such as youth unemployment and isolation while providing much-need technology support to seniors.

This pilot program, supported by the Department for Regional NSW, is being delivered across six regions: Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour, Bellingen, Nambucca, Port Macquarie and Lismore/Byron Bay.

Tony Rothacker from Youngster.co told NOTA, “We are excited to have the support from the NSW Government and hope that the program will help residents address some of the urgent needs for assistance, such as assistance with the Service NSW App showcasing the value of the local tech-savvy Youngsters.

“Unemployment and disconnection from society are some of the common issues today’s youth face.

“This program is not only great for our local communities who are seeking support, but it’s also a great opportunity for youth to pick up paid, rewarding work experience and become more active within the community.”

To support the community with the digital transition, organisations such as councils, shopping centres and retirement villages are encouraged to reach out to Yougster.co if they would like to extend this program to their communities, on (02) 5625 0064.

By Andrea FERRARI