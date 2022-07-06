Coffs set to have Australia’s best kart racing facility

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Kart Racing Club on Phil Hawthorne Drive is set to be Australia’s best karting facility thanks to a $2.165 million grant from the NSW Government’s Multi-Sport Community Facility Fund allowing a significant upgrade.

Work is expected to begin in November and be completed in 2023.



Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh visited the club on Wednesday 29 June to personally recognise the hard working Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club members on their successful application for the All Inclusive Multi-Sport Facility Major Upgrade.

The track needs to meet certain criteria to allow top level events, which the upgrade will deliver.

“We will have Australia’s best karting track,” said Mr Singh.

“This exciting project will deliver a grid cover, track extension and resurface, and a pit area upgrade.

“These significant works will also include accessible amenities, showers, toilets and change rooms, an upgraded canteen, a new training/function room and a new office/stewards’ room.

“I’m extremely pleased Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club is now able to bring their plans to provide more modern, inclusive and accessible facilities to fruition.

“The club is renowned for its over-40s Australian titles – which it successfully stages on the June long weekend every year – among other big events.”

James Morrison, Coffs Harbour Kart Racing Club President, told News Of The Area, “When Ian Brown (Life Member), Colette Morrison (Club Treasurer) and I first met with Gurmesh Singh at our track about two-and-a-half years ago to discuss how we could achieve upgrades to our facility, we could never have envisaged such a fantastic outcome for our club.

“We have had great support from Gurmesh, Andrew Fraser, Karting NSW, Andrea Baillie at Coffs Council, Murray Elbourn from Disabilities Sports Australia, our fantastic sponsors and a host of industry leaders.

“The upgrades we have in the pipeline will allow us to build a truly great national standard facility within the Coffs Harbour Sporting Precinct,” said James.

With a track record in upgrades, Coffs Harbour’s Eddie Ruiz was approached by James and Colette Morrison to assist with numerous grant applications.

The three of them put in many hours completing countless applications.

Eddie told News Of The Area, “There are three very important things about what this funding will mean to the club and the Coffs Harbour region.

“A first class track will bring in tourism; interstate, national and eventually international.

“Every karter who comes for competitions usually comes with three extras – they need accommodation, they eat out using our region’s cafes and restaurants and go shopping locally.

“The second point is inclusivity – this is a community facility which can be used for other motor and bike sports.

“And what we are doing is future-proofing the club.”

Junior karter Abigail Heagney, who attends Narranga Public School, told NOTA, “I’m excited about what it means for the future generations.”

Her dad Phil, the Club Vice President and a keen karter, added, “I’m looking forward to finding out all the ins and outs and seeing it happen.”

Father and daughter pair Damien and six-year-old Skylar Hill are comparatively new to the sport and both are hooked.

“It’s a very inclusive club and members are so supportive and go out of their way to help you,” said Damien.

Zoe Peckett, aged nine, winner of the club’s 2021 Championship Novice title loves karting at Coffs.

“It’s different to what other people do – not many people do karting,” she said.

Griffin Louis, a sixteen-year-old Coffs Harbour High School boy, is legally blind and is another karting enthusiast.

“It’s not too hard and it’s fun – sometimes I get a bit distracted,” he laughed.

His father Gavin told NOTA, “He’s a natural – he’s been mad about it forever.

“He watches the white line and keeps a set distance and stays safe,” said Gavin.

By Andrea FERRARI