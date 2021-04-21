Coffs Suns junior shines at National Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour Suns junior Isla Juffermans has been one of the standout players during the recent Under 18 Australian Junior Championships in Werribee.

Playing for NSW Country, the 16-year-old was third on her team in scoring averaging 10.75 points over 8 games for the tournament at 51.5% shooting.

She also averaged 8.9 rebounds (4th for the tournament), and 1.75 steals and 1 block a game.

Juffermans started the national championships in fine form, top scoring for NSW Country with 21 points while also grabbing 12 rebounds in their 32-point win against ACT.

The young Suns player then put up 14 points and 11 rebounds in her team’s 7-point loss to Victoria Country.

Juffermans then put up 12 and 13 points in NSW Country’s loss to Queensland South and win against Western Australia Country respectively.

Her NSW Country team finished the pool stage with two wins from their five games, before facing off against Victoria Metro in the quarter final.

NSW Country went down 74-51 to a Victoria Metro team that would finish second at the national championships.

The Coffs Harbour junior said the highlight of her national championships was spending time with her teammates on and off the court.

“Hanging out with all the girls and playing with them was the best part, and it’s been such a fun experience,” she said.

The young centre highlighted the role she played for NSW Country.

“Being a big target in the post and being helpful in screening defenders to get my teammates open,” she said.

“Also guarding the basket so that points are not able to be scored.”

After taking on the country’s best junior players, the Coffs Harbour junior explained to News of the Area what she took away the most from playing against the nation’s finest.

“That if I want to make it somewhere, I need to train really hard and get to that next level of intensity,” she said.

By Aiden BURGESS