Coffs surfer finishes fifth in Rip Curl GromSearch national final

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS Harbour surfer Will Martin has finished fifth in the national final of a prestigious surfing competition.

The thirteen-year-old finished fifth in the 14 and Under Boys event at the Rip Curl GromSearch National Final in Melbourne.

Martin took on the best junior surfers in Australia and proved he belonged in their elite company.

The national final was not held in the traditional confines of the ocean, but rather at Melbourne’s URBNSURF wave park.

The talented grom qualified for the national final after entering the #GromSearchOnline event, which saw surfers receive wildcard entries from surfing clips submitted online.

The Coffs Harbour Boardriders Club member highlighted the different nature of the event compared to traditional surfing competitions.

“The wave pool is really different, the concept of it is actually really fun because there are heaps of different varieties of waves,” he said.

The national finalist recalled his experience taking on the country’s best juniors.

“I was the youngest for my age division, and it was really tough because all the kids can surf really well and I was just stoked to get into the final,” he said.

“I kind of stuck to what I was doing and just played it wave by wave really, as you needed flow to be able to go well because if you got caught behind the wave then you can’t do anything else.”

Martin’s next big event will be the Barney Miller Charity Surf Classic next weekend.

By Aiden BURGESS