Coffs swimmer achieves top placings at Australian National Age Championships

COFFS Harbour swimmer Bella Teale has achieved top place finishes against the nation’s finest.

The fifteen-year-old qualified for four events at the Australian National Age Championships held at the South Australia Aquatic & Leisure Centre in Adelaide.

Teale’s four events improved on last year’s national championships where she qualified for one event.

She finished 13th in Australia in the 15 years 100m backstroke, 16th in the 200m backstroke, and 22nd in the 50m breaststroke narrowly missing a B-Final in that event.

Teale’s coach Sarah-Jane Weir trains her remotely, and said that she had a great supporter base to cheer her on in Adelaide.

“Bella was supported by her family, who travelled with her to Adelaide to cheer her on,” she said.

“Opportunities like this don’t come without amazing parents and families, willing to do all the early mornings, late evenings and lots of travel.

“It takes more than just an athlete and coach to compete at this level.

“Coaching Bella remotely, alongside her dad Desi is a privilege and pleasure but couldn’t be done without her focus and commitment.”

Weir said her protege had a fantastic meet.

“Her swims were phenomenal, with some big personal bests to earn these results,” she said.

“In the 100m backstroke event she was the third fastest girl from NSW, and what makes her results even more incredible is that her birthday is just five weeks before the championships meaning she races against some girls nearly twelve months her senior.

“Bella’s growth these last eighteen months has been immense, and can be credited to her hard work, commitment and dedication.

“Her results are incredible for a regional athlete in Coffs and I couldn’t be prouder.”

By Aiden BURGESS