Coffs swimmers amongst nation’s finest

A TRIO of talented Coffs Harbour swimmers have shone on the biggest stage of swimming.

Millie Bradshaw, Sylas Phillips, and Bella Teale excelled at the recent National Australian Age Championships on the Gold Coast.

The National Championships are the pinnacle event for athletes aged between 13-17 years and is highly contended with tough qualifying times limiting athletes eligible to compete.

The three swimmers produced top results in their first taste of national competition.

Millie Bradshaw qualified for a massive 9 individual events, and was selected in a further 2 relays.

She swam exceptionally well over the 6 days of competition earning her place in 2 finals where she excelled, finishing 6th in the 13 years Girls 100m Butterfly, and 7th in the 13 years Girls 200m Butterfly.

Sylas Phillips had an outstanding meet, qualifying for 2 individual events, and was also selected in a relay.

Phillips finished 7th in his 14 years Boys 200m Backstroke event.

For Phillips, his growth into competitive swimming over the last 10 months has been incredible.

Since the start of this season, he has dropped a mind blowing 38 seconds off his 200m backstroke.

This improvement has seen him not only qualify to compete at these National Age Championships in both the 100m and 200m backstroke but also qualify for a final.

Bella Teale qualified for her first National Age Championships in her main event of the 100m Breaststroke.

She was also selected to compete in two relays, swimming exceptionally well, improving her National Ranking to 21st in the 14 years Girls 100m Breaststroke, which is phenomenal in a large field of 50 girls.

Lilly Geddes was also selected in a relay and with her teammates earned a 10th placing in the Girls 15-16 years 4×50 Freestyle Relay.

The young swimmers coach Sarah-Jane Weir expressed her pride in their achievements with News Of The Area, as she explained the significance of their results.

“These National results are incredible especially when you consider the large number of swimmers across Australia,” she said.

“Only a small percentage of athletes qualify to compete because of how difficult qualifying times are.

“The results are a reward for the hard work, dedication and commitment over these last 10 months and have seen them cement themselves as some of the best athletes in their age across Australia.

“As their coach I’m so incredibly proud, and it was my privilege to travel with them to support them.

“I’m excited for each of them having started their journey at this level of competitive swimming and look forward to watching them grow as athletes.”

Weir said competing at a home Olympics was something her swimmers were aspiring to.

“It was truly a massive effort and incredible results,” she said.

“They are achieving some amazing things in the pool, and as a coach it is nice to see them dreaming of a future in the sport and actually believing it.

“So Brisbane 2032 – definitely a possibility and something they now think about.

“It’s just incredible to see how far they have come.”

By Aiden BURGESS