Coffs Swimmers On The Podium At NSW Country Swimming Championships

COFFS Harbour swimmers excelled at the NSW Country Swimming Championships last weeked at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

91 country clubs from across the state competed at the three day event with Coffs Harbour swimmers taking five podium places.

Coach Daniel Bannerman was delighted with the successful trip to Sydney.

“The meet was a massive success for the Coffs Harbour Swimming Club members who travelled down to compete in both individual and relay events.

“Five swimmers came away with medal placings,” said Daniel.

“Harry Campbell placed first in the 50m butterfly, Coco Becker second in the 100m backstroke, Millie Edwards-Bradshaw first place in the 200m Butterfly, Isla Martin first place in the 100m backstroke and Boaz Yardley third place in the 100m breaststroke.

“Top ten finishers were Nick Alford, Sara Bergen, Alexander Cabral-Barbosa, Oscar Croak, Jack Leeson and Aria Matthews.

“Courtney Clark, Larnie Mordue, Lucy Wilde and Holly Becker finished their events with personal best times and both the mens and womens relays both placed in the top ten for the 4 x 50m freestyle relays.

“The club is now preparing for upcoming Speedo Sprint Finals and NSW Junior State Championships in March,” concluded Daniel.

By David WIGLEY